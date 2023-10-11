Everyday Kentucky
Northern Kentucky Univ. to host UK’s annual Blue-White Game

By Steve Moss
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s annual Blue-White Game will move to Northern Kentucky University this year, the school announced on Wednesday.

NKU’s Truist Arena will be the site of UK’s annual scrimmage on Oct. 21.

The game will tip at 6 p.m. and will air on the SEC Network.

Last year, UK took the Blue-White Game to Pikeville.

This year’s ticket revenue will benefit the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund and the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday.

