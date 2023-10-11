Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Officials want your opinion on how Kentucky’s justice system handles mental health

The Kentucky Judicial Commission on Mental Health is hosting several meetings on how the courts can improve how they handle mental illness...
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - The Kentucky Judicial Commission on Mental Health is hosting several meetings on how the courts can improve how they handle mental illness, substance abuse, and disabilities.

Building on Kentucky’s first mental health summit, the commission will host nine town hall meetings across the state from Aug. 30-Nov. 29.

Commission leaders want to hear from those who have dealt with these issues firsthand to see what needs to be changed within the judicial system to provide an even playing field.

Baptist Health Richmond Behavioral Health Community Liaison Adam Herald said people who deal with mental health, substance abuse and those with disabilities may need extra assistance when it comes to things a lot of people may take for granted.

“You’re dealing with a certain population that maybe doesn’t have access to transportation or maybe they don’t even have access to be able to get an ID,” Herald said. “Those are like little things that your normal everyday folk aren’t a big deal. To a large demographic in our community and communities around us, those are a real big deal.”

The meetings are open to anyone who has dealt with these things personally or even those who are interested in taking part.

Upcoming meetings include:

  • Oct. 25 – Paducah Paducah McCracken County Convention & Expo Center - 415 Park Ave.
  • Nov. 8 – Louisville Kentucky International Convention Center - 221 S. 4th St.
  • Nov. 15 – Pikeville Appalachian Wireless Arena - 126 Main St.
  • Nov. 29 – Bowling Green Sloan Convention Center - 1021 Wilkinson Trace.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials say that spotted lanternflies do not sting or bite but can be very destructive...
Officials sounding alarm as invasive insect spotted near Kentucky
saint joseph hospital in london ky
Lockdown lifted at southern Ky. hospital after reported threat
Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky
The crash happened at Newtown Pike and Aristides Boulevard near Coldstream.
Several hospitalized after 5-vehicle Lexington crash
Seymour Taffler was being held in the Madison County Detention Center. He has since been...
96-year-old Kentucky man tried to kill wife to ‘end her suffering,’ police say

Latest News

Officials want your opinion on how Kentucky’s justice system handles mental health
WATCH | Officials want your opinion on how Kentucky’s justice system handles mental health
In recent weeks, we’ve shared stories from Clark County parents raising the issue of how...
Kentucky school district confronting issues during Bullying Prevention Month
Kentucky school district confronting issues during Bullying Prevention Month
WATCH | Kentucky school district confronting issues during Bullying Prevention Month
Lockdown lifted at southern Ky. hospital after reported threat
Lockdown lifted at southern Ky. hospital after reported threat