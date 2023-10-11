Southern Ky. hospital under lockdown after reported threat

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky hospital is under lockdown, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says they got a call of a man making threats with a gun at CHI Saint Joseph Health in London.

The report is unconfirmed at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office says no shots have been fired.

London police, the Laurel County Sheriff and state police are all on the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more information.

