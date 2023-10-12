Caring Costumes dresses Kentucky kids for Halloween

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There are only 19 days until Halloween, and many kids are still trying to find that perfect costume.

But shopping for a costume can be expensive. That’s why one local charity is working to ease that financial burden.

“My friend Robin and I were talking about our Halloween costumes, and like most people, once your children wear their costumes, they kind of go in a box,” said co-founder of Caring Costumes Kathy Phillips. “What do you do with these costumes? Where do you want to give them?”

That’s when Phillips and Robin Anderson came up with an idea.

“Let’s just do it ourselves,” said Phillips.

And Caring Costumes began.

“Everyone needs a costume,” said Phillips. “And why wear a costume just once, especially now when they’re so expensive.”

The charity has been dressing kids for seven years now so that everyone can enjoy Halloween. The costumes are free and available to anyone who needs one.

This is the third year that Jennifer Touchstone’s kids have come to find costumes.

“They were super excited to come pick out their costumes,” said Touchstone.

It wasn’t an easy decision when it came time to make the selection. But good choices were made by all.

“We’ve got Avatar, we’ve got a Superman and a Steve,” said Touchstone.

“It’s really fun because kids like different costumes, and they have such a good selection so they can pick up the one that they truly want, not just one that’s been given to them,” said Phillips.

It takes a lot of hard work and many hours, but once a kid finds their perfect costume, it’s all worth it.

“That’s what it’s all about,” said Phillips. “It’s just really exciting and so happy when you see a child get dressed up in a costume and run around excited about their new costume and Halloween. It’s just about joy.”

Caring Costumes is having two costume fairs this year. Kids will be able to pick out a costume on October 16th at Dunbar Community Center from 6 to 7:30 p.m. They also can pick out a costume at William Wells Brown Community Center. That will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on October 18th.

If you would like to drop off a costume, Caring Costumes has a drop-off location at Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream on Clays Mill road. They are also always in need of more clothing racks, hangers, and trick-or-treat bags.

