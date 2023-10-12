Crews battle fire at Lexington home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington firefighters are at the scene of a house fire.

They were called out to Carlisle Avenue just after 5:30pm Thursday evening.

WKYT could see the black smoke from our WKYT tower cam.

Crews quickly got to the scene to begin working to put out the flames.

The battalion chief told WKYT on scene that three people were inside the home.

One person has burns on their hands and feet.

The fire melted off the siding of of the home next door, but crews were able to put the flames out quickly.

Fire officials say the home is likely a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

