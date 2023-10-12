Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Fact✓Check | Campaign claims on jobs

WKYT looks into the state’s labor force and unemployment numbers.
WKYT looks into the state's labor force and unemployment numbers.
WKYT looks into the state's labor force and unemployment numbers.(WKYT)
By Kristen Kennedy
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT is continuing to Fact✓Check claims made on the campaign trail. One of the top issues, according to our Fact✓Check poll, is jobs.

The Attorney General doesn’t shy away from talking about job growth in the state. Daniel Cameron, the Republican challenger for the top state seat, would like to see more job growth and faster. He made a claim recently on ‘WKYT Newsmakers,’ criticizing the governor’s approach to getting people back to work.

“If you look at the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are fewer people working in Kentucky now than when he took the oath of office,” notes Cameron. “Since 2019, when he took the oath of office, there are 27,000 fewer Kentuckians working.”

Let’s look closer at this claim.

Governor Andy Beshear took the oath of office in December of 2019.

WKYT pulled numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Kentucky Center for Statistics. Both show the unemployment rate was 4.1% then. The most recent numbers from both sources show the unemployment rate is actually lower right now - it’s 4%. That translates to 81,966 Kentuckians unemployed now. There were 84,184 Kentuckians unemployed in December of 2019.

Cameron’s claim is referencing the labor force.

The BLS and the Kentucky Center for Statistics do show a smaller labor force - that’s everyone 16 and older classified as employed or unemployed. Both show Kentucky’s labor force in August was 2,048,953. In December of 2019, the labor force was 2,076,707. That is a difference of roughly 27,000.

The governor and attorney general are divided on the ways in which to get that number back to pre-pandemic levels.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

saint joseph hospital in london ky
Lockdown lifted at southern Ky. hospital after reported threat
Health officials say that spotted lanternflies do not sting or bite but can be very destructive...
Officials sounding alarm as invasive insect spotted near Kentucky
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says
Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky
Ale-8-One: Non-alcoholic cocktails
Ale 8 to discontinue refillable longneck bottles

Latest News

Louisville sues Kia, Hyundai saying lack of anti-theft technology is responsible for car theft increase
FCPS said they’re not only asking parents to get involved, but the entire community. For...
FCPS asking for volunteers to help enhance educational experiences
For today’s Good Question, Deloris asks, “Why do out-of-state businesses have local phone...
Good Question: Why do out-of-state businesses have local phone numbers?
The Georgetown Fire Department is launching a new initiative that they hope will help keep...
Georgetown Fire Dept. working to identify fire risks in the community