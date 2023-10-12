FCPS asking for volunteers to help enhance educational experiences

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - FCPS is making a call to action for more people to volunteer their time in their schools.

With an already strong support system, school leaders say they can always find a place for more.

FCPS said they’re not only asking parents to get involved but the entire community. For example, neighboring businesses. They said this type of support has immediate and long-term benefits for the children.

“Schools with strong volunteers perform better,” said FCPS Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins.

Dr. Liggins said the responsibility schools have today is more than it’s ever been. He said volunteers are a multifaceted resource.

“To see different people in our buildings that look like them, that may speak the language they speak, that may be in a career that they one day aspire to accomplish themselves and to be in are the things that really make a huge difference,” said Dr. Liggins.

President of the 16th District PTA, Susan Vogelsong, said they’re also asking people to get involved with the PTA. She said you don’t have to be a parent to do so.

“When communities are engaged, teachers also feel more support and the atmosphere at school is more positive and welcoming,” said Vogelsong.

FCPS had more than 40 volunteers in their school Thursday, reading to the students. They say oftentimes, when volunteers come once, they come again.

“The benefits to the volunteers are just as great,” said Dr. Liggins.

School officials said there’s no cap on the number of volunteers needed, and there are many different ways you can volunteer your time.

“There’s always a chance to reshelve some books in the library. Really, wherever your time and talent leads you, there is a place. I promise your local schools are going to welcome you with open arms,” said Karen Joyce, the PTA President at Brenda Cowan Elementary.

Link to sign up: https://navigator.fcps.net/community

