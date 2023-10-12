FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks Big Changes This Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mild winds are blowing across the area today and Friday, but a big time change is on the way for the weekend. It’s another monster storm system set to bring another blast of November weather to the region.

Let’s start with the mild before we get to the weekend change. Highs today are in the mid and upper 70s for many, with the local 80 in the west and north. Skies are mostly sunny.

Winds increase on Friday as our storm system gets closer from the west. Sunny skies early will soon cloud over from west to east, with highs, again, mainly mid and upper 70s.

Scattered showers and storms develop in the west and roll eastward across the state Friday night and early Saturday as a cold front rolls in from west to east. This front is being pulled through here by a potent low-pressure spinning across the Ohio Valley.

A short dry slot will be noted behind this on Saturday, but the window closes as wraparound clouds and showers sink in late Saturday and continue into Sunday.

Winds will be very gusty during this time, with peak gusts topping 30mph at times Friday night and Saturday.

Temps crash from the 60s to the 50s Saturday afternoon and evening. Highs on Sunday stay in the 50s.

From there, a few showers will be with us again for Monday and Tuesday as the strong northerly wind flow continues. Highs are likely to stay in the 50s on both days. Lows for nights with clear skies can drop deep into the 30s through the middle of next week.

