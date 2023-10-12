Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Frankfort couple gets married inside hospital

In sickness and in health, couple gets married in Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
In sickness and in health, couple gets married in Frankfort Regional Medical Center.(WKYT)
By Alexis Martin
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Frankfort, Ky. (WKYT) - Yoshua and Tracy Hampton planned to marry on October 10th in Louisville.

The happily ever after to a love story 21 years in the making.

“I have always been in love with her. I have always you know way more than a friend in love,” Yoshua said.

For the Hamptons, it’s not about the time they spent apart, but the time they spend together.

“I don’t leave her side, you know. I do not leave her side,” Yoshua said.

After being friends for years, the timing was right for Yoshua and Tracy to reconnect in July. They were engaged in September and planned a wedding for October.

Four days before they were set to say ‘I do’, Tracy was rushed to the hospital.

“Struggling to breathe very much, in so much pain. You name it, and I was going through it,” Tracy said.

Yoshua and Tracy are both battling ongoing medical issues.

When Tracy became hospitalized, they knew they couldn’t wait.

“We don’t really have any time to waste,” Tracy said.

That’s when Frankfort Regional Medical Center stepped in, surprising them with a wedding and reception.

“They came around the corner with balloons, cake, everything,” Yoshua said.

“I really can’t probably put into words how much we both appreciate them,” Tracy said.

“It was more perfect the way it happened than the way we had planned it to happen, it’s more meaningful,” Tracy said.

“Yes, more memorable. We will never forget,” Yoshua said.

In sickness and in health, the Hamptons are happy, taking on their new life together.

“We’re always laughing, honey. That’s all we do,” Tracy said.

“We are comedy together. So it’s like it’s meant to be. You know It’s meant to be,” Yoshua said.

When Tracy feels better, the Hamptons hope to plan a reception and honeymoon.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials say that spotted lanternflies do not sting or bite but can be very destructive...
Officials sounding alarm as invasive insect spotted near Kentucky
saint joseph hospital in london ky
Lockdown lifted at southern Ky. hospital after reported threat
Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky
Seymour Taffler was being held in the Madison County Detention Center. He has since been...
96-year-old Kentucky man tried to kill wife to ‘end her suffering,’ police say
The crash happened at Newtown Pike and Aristides Boulevard near Coldstream.
Several hospitalized after 5-vehicle Lexington crash

Latest News

UAW strike expands
Kentucky Ford plant workers join strike
Top Stories: WKYT News at 6:00 PM (10/11/2023)
Top Stories: WKYT News at 6:00 PM (10/11/2023)
Ceremony marks completion of chemical weapons destruction at Blue Grass Army Depot
Ceremony marks completion of chemical weapons destruction at Blue Grass Army Depot
Man enters Alford plea in connection with deadly Lexington shooting
Man enters Alford plea in connection with deadly Lexington shooting