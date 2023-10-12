Georgetown Fire Dept. working to identify fire risks in the community

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Georgetown Fire Department is launching a new initiative that they hope will help keep people more aware of any fire risks they may have.

“The foundation of it is in the data, and once we can get the data of the risks in Georgetown, then we can strategize on how to educate the public on how to reduce those risks,” said the department’s Assistant Chief of Prevention, Seth Johnson.

Johnson said the department is gathering this data through a Virtual Community Risk Reduction initiative.

“What people can do is scan this QR code, and they can find this QR code on our Facebook page. This is for the City of Georgetown, of course, and then once they go to the survey, there are about seven or eight questions they can complete. They’re all yes or no questions,” Johnson said.

People will be asked questions like, Do you have working smoke or carbon monoxide detectors? Do you burn candles? And, do you cook in your home?

Some other questions on the survey include if anyone in your home needs help evacuating during a fire and if you have an evacuation plan in place.

“Historically, the fire department has been a reactive situation, right? You get a fire, you get a call, you go and you help,” Johnson said. “Well, what we want to try to do is perfect that skill, but also try to be more proactive and identify certain risks in the community to try to reduce those risks.”

Johnson added nearly 200 people have responded, with the most common risk that people have being a lack of working smoke detectors.

The survey is geared toward people who live in Georgetown, but anyone outside the area can take it. If you have certain risks in your home, the survey flags them and gives you tips on how to make things safer.

If you do not have access to the survey link, you can call the department to be asked those survey questions over the phone.

