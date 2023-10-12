Good Question: Why do out-of-state businesses have local phone numbers?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’ve ever answered a number you didn’t recognize, you might have questions similar to one of our viewers who asked today’s Good Question.

Deloris asks, “Why do out-of-state businesses have local phone numbers? If you say you’re not interested, they call from another number harassing you still.”

There are two likely reasons for those numbers being local.

First, it’s possible the business paid for a local number even though they’re located somewhere else. Businesses do that because they know some customers prefer to deal with companies that are local.

The other possibility is these are spam calls or even scammers who are doing something called “spoofing,” where they make it appear their number is a local one.

Remember, if you don’t recognize that number, you don’t have to answer. You can also just hang up on them.

You can also sign up for the National Do Not Call Registry.

