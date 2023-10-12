Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Good Question: Why do out-of-state businesses have local phone numbers?

For today’s Good Question, Deloris asks, “Why do out-of-state businesses have local phone...
For today’s Good Question, Deloris asks, “Why do out-of-state businesses have local phone numbers? If you say you’re not interested, they call from another number harassing you still.”(Pixabay)
By Victor Puente
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’ve ever answered a number you didn’t recognize, you might have questions similar to one of our viewers who asked today’s Good Question.

Deloris asks, “Why do out-of-state businesses have local phone numbers? If you say you’re not interested, they call from another number harassing you still.”

There are two likely reasons for those numbers being local.

First, it’s possible the business paid for a local number even though they’re located somewhere else. Businesses do that because they know some customers prefer to deal with companies that are local.

The other possibility is these are spam calls or even scammers who are doing something called “spoofing,” where they make it appear their number is a local one.

Remember, if you don’t recognize that number, you don’t have to answer. You can also just hang up on them.

You can also sign up for the National Do Not Call Registry.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

saint joseph hospital in london ky
Lockdown lifted at southern Ky. hospital after reported threat
Health officials say that spotted lanternflies do not sting or bite but can be very destructive...
Officials sounding alarm as invasive insect spotted near Kentucky
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says
Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky
Ale-8-One: Non-alcoholic cocktails
Ale 8 to discontinue refillable longneck bottles

Latest News

The Georgetown Fire Department is launching a new initiative that they hope will help keep...
Georgetown Fire Dept. working to identify fire risks in the community
Lexington’s new east sector roll call station opened Thursday morning.
Lexington Police’s new east sector roll call station opens
The charity has been dressing kids for 7 years now so that everyone can enjoy Halloween.
Caring Costumes dresses Kentucky kids for Halloween
Officers say how to stand, point weapons, and enter open doors is important in responding to an...
Police train for active shooter situation at Kentucky high school
FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast