Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | The warmer air hangs out for a couple of days before another cool blast arrives

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - These warmer days will feel quite nice for today & tomorrow. Another quick change will blow through this weekend.

It looks like most of us will see temperatures reach the mid to upper-70s for daytime highs today and tomorrow. This is an impressive run of warmth with numbers like that. It isn’t unusual, but it sure is nice to get a break from these chillier days and nights.

Our next system will begin dropping in on Friday night. Immediately ahead of it, you will get a push of highs around 80 degrees on Friday. As it cruises into the region, we will be slipping down the thermometer. There should be a few scattered showers develop as the front reaches our area. Do not expect this to be a big-time rainmaker for us. The highest totals I have seen are only around half of an inch of rainfall.

On the other side of this system, our temperatures will tank! Saturday will start strong with early morning readings hovering around 60 to 65 degrees. By the time we hit the peak heating hours, we will already be hovering in the 50s. We’ll keep those 50s for highs around all the way into midweek. Factor in some occasional showers and we’ll have some pretty raw days around here.

Take care of each other!

