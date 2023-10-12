Lexington police address recent gun violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The uptick in gun violence has affected all different parts of Lexington.

Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers says all of it is unfortunate, but they don’t know when people are going to commit crimes.

“Everything that we see has different circumstances. You can’t apply a blanket cause to all of them,” Chief Weathers said.

Chief Weathers says their new roll call station can help officers get to places quickly.

The new location is just outside of New Circle Road and Man O’ War and gives them more accessibility to major traffic areas and neighborhoods.

“It’s very visible, and it will help people feel safe, and it will help our officers interact and become familiar with the people they’re surrounded by,” Chief Weathers said.

While the Chief says this roll call station is a step forward, he says there is no answer to the recent gun violence. Within the past two weeks, we’ve reported on shootings in several areas.

There were three shootings in three separate parts of town. On the morning of September, Kristopher Caylin Walker Lewis was shot and killed on Trade Street. Twenty-four hours later, Trevon Cummins was shot and killed on Centre Parkway. And a shooting downtown on North Mill Street early Sunday morning left one man in critical condition and three others hurt.

Another shooting on October 6, police say, left one victim with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries.

“Like most violence we have, a lot of it is interpersonal. It doesn’t affect the community at large, it’s usually the people at large. I know that may not give some people comfort, but we have to understand that most of what we see is not just random,” Chief Weathers said.

He says they’ll continue to do everything they can to hold people accountable for these crimes, and what he hopes to see moving forward is people treating each other more like human beings.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.