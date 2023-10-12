Lexington Police’s new east sector roll call station opens

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s new east sector roll call station opened Thursday morning.

The $4.2 million building, officials say, will increase accessibility to the growing east sector of the city. Ground was broken on the east sector roll call station at the beginning of June.

With safety being a top priority in the city and gun violence spiking within the last two weeks, officials are addressing the issue.

Among those at Thursday morning’s event were Mayor Linda Gorton and Police Chief Lawrence Weathers. Both say this is a big step forward in public safety.

The roll call station was previously located on Centre Parkway. But at the new location at the corner of Saron Dr and Clearwater Way, Chief Weathers says it increases accessibility to the growing east sector, along with other parts of the city.

With the recent uptick in gun violence, he says it’s not just affecting one specific area of Lexington. The chief says there are incidents in all parts of town. This roll call center can be a part of helping officers get out to calls quickly.

Chief Weathers says they can’t attribute this recent violence in the city to just one particular issue.

“Everything that we see has different circumstances. You can’t apply a blanket cause to all of them, and what we’d like to see is we would like to see people treating each other more like human beings, being decent to people. It’s unexplainable,” said Weathers.

That said, Weathers says police are doing everything in their power to hold those people accountable.

