Kentucky road departments getting ready for winter season

Winter is right around the corner so road departments are getting prepared.
Winter is right around the corner so road departments are getting prepared.(WKYT)
By Ben Beddoes
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - While the weather is nice and warm now, sooner rather than later, you may start to see snow plows on the road.

The Scott County Road Department is one of the many getting ready for the winter season.

“When the first of October comes around, we start thinking about the next few months so we start preparing for pushing snow and salting. We will start bringing our plows in,” said JR Brandenburg, director of Scott County Roads and Maintenance.

You may think October is too early to start thinking about snow, especially when it’s warm out, but the weather in our area has proven snow can really arrive early, like last year.

“You never know when the first snow is going to sneak up. It can be in the middle of the night, 2:00 in the morning, midnight, Sundays, so we try to be as ready as possible. All the drivers are great. Give them a call and they’ll be here and start loading salt and spreading it,” said Brandenburg.

When it comes to supplies, Scott County has plenty of salt on hand after a quiet winter last year.

“In our normal winter, we will go through about 2,500 tons of salt. Our salt barn holds about 5,000 tons, so I’ve probably got about 4,000 tons left over, but you never know how bad of a winter you’re going to have to deal with, so we want to keep a good supply of salt,” Brandenburg said.

Brandenburg said many of his drivers know their snow routes by heart and that anyone new to the team learns very quickly.

