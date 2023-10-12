Everyday Kentucky
Police train for active shooter situation at Kentucky high school

Officers say how to stand, point weapons, and enter open doors is important in responding to an active shooter in schools.(PHIL PENDLETON)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police held a special training at a Kentucky high school.

It may be fall break for students and staff, but police and first responders are busy at North Laurel High School in London.

That’s where there was a large police presence Thursday, but it was only for a training exercise. They are going over tactics, drills, and instructions for what to do in the event of an active shooter.

Police were out in the hallways and checking doors. Their guns are empty of ammunition, but they are going over procedures and plans. Everything from how to stand, point weapons and enter rooms with open doors.

The biggest challenge in all of this is preparing for the unknown.

“Obviously, it is chaos. But we are going to try to organize chaos. Get all the agencies on the same page with the same goal. Respond tactically and get the job done,” said Dan Smoot, the chief of the Laurel County Schools Police Force.

Laurel County schools have 18 officers that patrol every school in the county. Most of those are designated school resource officers, but some are also employed by the city police and sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

