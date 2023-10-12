Everyday Kentucky
State looking into juvenile facilities in Kentucky

The Department of Public Advocacy alleges juveniles at the Adair Youth Development Center have been held in isolation for up to weeks on end.(WKYT)
By Jessica Umbro
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In Frankfort, the treatment of children at juvenile detention centers was discussed Thursday afternoon.

Last December, a riot at the Adair Youth Development Center brought the condition of those facilities into the statewide spotlight.

Kerry Harvey, secretary of the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, focused his witness testimony on what he described as improvements in the Adair Youth Development Center’s conditions compared to when the riot took place at the facility late last year.

“I think they’re doing a really remarkable job, and they’re making significant improvements,” he said.

However, things took a turn when Lauren Bieger Hunter, directing attorney at the Department of Public Advocacy’s Glasgow Office, presented allegations of mistreatment at the facility.

“What we are finding in these records is that there is no due process hearing and the automatic sanction that is given is isolation,” said Bieger Hunter.

Witnesses from the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet and the Department of Juvenile Justice were given the opportunity to respond to the claims made by the Department of Public Advocacy. They said the findings caught them off guard and are denying the claims.

“I don’t know that there’s a way that we can respond to all of these specifics because we had no notice of this presentation,” said Harvey.

Vicki Reed, commissioner of the Department of Juvenile Justice, shared the sentiment.

“I’m very surprised to hear that information given because that’s certainly not my understanding at all,” said Reed.

However, Harvey said that isolating juveniles will be used when it means keeping others safe.

“Nobody wants any youth or anyone to be isolated, but if that’s what you have to do to provide safety, what else are you going to do?” said Harvey.

