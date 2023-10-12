UAW Local 862 workers react to shut down at Kentucky Truck Plant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The United Auto Workers union (UAW) announced expansion of its strike to Ford’s Kentucky Truck Plant on Wednesday. The UAW confirmed 8,700 workers walked off the job at the Chamberlain Lane Plant in Louisville, after they say Ford refused to make progress in bargaining.

The “stand up strike” strategy was originally implemented by the UAW with the intent of keeping the companies guessing, as they announced more and more locals over time, with deadlines set in advance.

But Wednesday, thousands of Kentuckians walked off the job without warning.

“Ford is just going to have to wake up and understand that we’re going to fight back,” said David Firkins, a UAW Local 862 member.

“Some people have said we become a little predictable - obviously today, that’s not to be true,” added Todd Dunn, who serves as president of the local chapter.

Dunn says he spoke with international president Shawn Fain just ahead of the strike. While Dunn says Ford came to the table today, the company wouldn’t budge on their demands.

“In 2008 [during the financial crisis], we gave a lot of concessions up, and we want our money back, we want good healthcare, we want a good retirement,” Firkins said.

David Firkins is among the thousands bargaining for better pay, better pensions, and a better future.

“I got two sons under 26 years of age and they both work in there, and they work hard,” Dunn said.

“We want this to be the job that everyone retires from and has a great career not just a normal every day job,” said Firkins.

The work stoppage stifles one of the world’s largest auto factories, with Ford saying the plant generates $25 billion a year in revenue.

“We’re more than 50% of the North American profit right here at KTP,” Firkins said.

The strike fund will provide workers with $500 a week, a big drop from their normal pay.

Firkins knows that will have a ripple effect on the entire community, but he says they’re willing to do whatever it takes for a fair contract.

“Rain, sleet, snow it doesn’t matter,” said Firkins. “Until Ford gives us what we want, we’re going to continue to strike.”

Ford released a statement, which called the strike “grossly irresponsible.”

But in just the first six months of this year, The Big Three automakers (Ford, Stellantis and GM) reported 21 billion dollars in profit.

A report from The Lever last month also shows Ford spent nearly half a billion dollars on stock buybacks last year to benefit their shareholders.

Meanwhile, their workers who’ve helped create those profits headed home Wednesday night with no return date.

