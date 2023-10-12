Woodford County quarterback Justus Wertzler named WKYT Athlete of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The WKYT Athlete of the Week comes from Woodford County football. The Yellow Jackets are off to a 5-1 start this season, and a big reason for their success has been new quarterback Justus Wertzler. He transferred to Woodford County from Lexington Catholic.

On Friday night in a 41-14 win over Collins, Wertzler was 12 of 19 passing for 257 yards and five touchdowns. It was his most productive game of the season.

