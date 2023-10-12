Everyday Kentucky
Woodford County quarterback Justus Wertzler named WKYT Athlete of the Week

Wertzler was 12 of 19 passing for 257 yards and five touchdowns
Justus Wertzler, Woodoford Co. QB, Athlete of the Week
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The WKYT Athlete of the Week comes from Woodford County football. The Yellow Jackets are off to a 5-1 start this season, and a big reason for their success has been new quarterback Justus Wertzler. He transferred to Woodford County from Lexington Catholic.

On Friday night in a 41-14 win over Collins, Wertzler was 12 of 19 passing for 257 yards and five touchdowns. It was his most productive game of the season.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

