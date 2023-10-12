Everyday Kentucky
Zvonimir Ivisic has arrived at UK

7′ 2″ Croatian is on campus
Coach John Calipari welcomes Croatian big man Zvonimir Ivisic to the UK campus.
Coach John Calipari welcomes Croatian big man Zvonimir Ivisic to the UK campus.(Steve Moss | John Calipari Twitter)
By Steve Moss
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After weeks of speculation and hand wringing by UK fans, Croatian big man Zvonimir Ivisic is on campus.

The 7-foot-2 Ivisic committed to the Wildcats back in August, but had to clear eligibility requirements before arriving in Lexington.

Ivisic began his basketball odyssey in 2019, when he debuted with the Croatian U16 Euro Championship team, where he averaged 13.9 points and 6.9 rebounds. In 2022-23, Ivisic played in the Adriatic League, averaging 15.7 points and 8.3 rebounds.

Ivisic is expected to join John Calipari’s squad immediately.

