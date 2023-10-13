Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

1 dead, 2 hurt after crash in Lexington

Police respond to a deadly crash on Old Richmond Road.
Police respond to a deadly crash on Old Richmond Road.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash early Friday.

Police say they responded to the crash on Old Richmond Road around 2:50 a.m. When they arrived, they found three people were involved in the crash. They say at least one person was trapped inside the car.

The other two people were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are unknown.

The reconstruction team is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says
Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
5 drug task force officers and a man hurt in gunbattle at home in rural Minnesota
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates.
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates
Idaho officials evacuate town of about 10,000 people after gas line explodes at rural...
Idaho officials order evacuation of town of about 10,000 people after gas line explodes nearby
KEN MINK
‘I said coach I’ve been ready for 53 years’: Ky. native makes college basketball history at 73

Latest News

Cheyenne Combs says they created Jake's Way to help other grieving families get through their...
‘Jake’s Way’ charity honors Georgetown ‘Good Samaritan’, supports grieving families
Car Crash
I-75 reopen after crash in Rockcastle County
Car Crash
At least one dead in Southern Kentucky crash
The Department of Public Advocacy alleges juveniles at the Adair Youth Development Center have...
State looking into juvenile facilities in Kentucky