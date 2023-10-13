1 dead, 2 hurt after crash in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash early Friday.

Police say they responded to the crash on Old Richmond Road around 2:50 a.m. When they arrived, they found three people were involved in the crash. They say at least one person was trapped inside the car.

The other two people were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are unknown.

The reconstruction team is investigating.

