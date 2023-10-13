Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Some rain on the way with a big pattern change

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A warm and partly cloudy evening ahead as temperatures fall into the 70s. The weather stays dry for the evening, but overnight, we will begin to see rain move across the area. A breezy overnight with rain and a few rumbles of thunder as overnight lows will be in the holding into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Saturday will start out with scattered showers as temperatures hold in the 60s. Most rain will be earlier on in the day as we will see some peeks of sun by the afternoon. It will be partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day, with a stray shower chance for the afternoon. A much cooler and windy day as highs will only be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be gusty at times, gusting to 20-30 mph. Skies will be pretty cloudy for the evening into the overnight as more scattered showers arrive, especially after midnight. Staying pretty breezy as well and chilly, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday starts out on a cloudy note, with temperatures rising into the 50s. It will be another breezy and chilly day with more scattered showers on and off throughout the day. Highs for Sunday only make it into the low to mid 50s. Mostly cloudy for the evening into the overnight hours as the breeze subsides and a couple of showers stick around mainly east of I-75 with overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

Monday will have some peeks of sun to start the day as it will be very chilly once more. Still, some lingering scattered showers will be possible throughout the day as it will be generally cloudy, with highs only in the low to mid 50s. A few stubborn lingering showers will continue to be with us Monday night, especially east of I-75, with lows in the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday will still be mostly cloudy with a few showers, but most stay dry. Cool temperatures continue with highs only in the mid to upper 50s with overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

The weather becomes completely dry for the middle of next week as temperatures return closer to average for high temperatures. Our next major system looks to impact us at the end of next week.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.