Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Good Question: Why do I still get political calls when I’m on the Do Not Call Registry?

For today’s Good Question, Deloris asks, “Why do out-of-state businesses have local phone...
For today’s Good Question, Deloris asks, “Why do out-of-state businesses have local phone numbers? If you say you’re not interested, they call from another number harassing you still.”(Pixabay)
By Victor Puente
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, one viewer asks, “I signed up for the Do Not Call Registry, but I’m still getting political calls. Why is this?”

Well, that registry is meant to keep businesses from making unwanted sales calls. But there are limits to it.

First, they can’t stop scammers from calling you. You can report those calls to the FTC on their website.

Second, there are some calls that are not covered by the list, those include political calls, charitable calls, debt collectors, informational calls, and surveys.

However, these calls cannot include a sales pitch.

There’s more info on all of this at donotcall.gov.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead in a head-on crash in Whitley County. It happened Thursday night on Highway...
KSP identifies person killed in SKY crash
Police respond to a deadly crash on Old Richmond Road.
1 dead, 2 hurt after crash in Lexington
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says
Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
5 drug task force officers and a man hurt in gunbattle at home in rural Minnesota
The explosion happened when a worker using an excavator ruptured a 22-inch (56-centimeter)...
Idaho officials order evacuation of town of about 10,000 people after gas line explodes nearby

Latest News

One person died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash early Friday.
WATCH | 1 dead, 2 hurt after crash in Lexington
One person is dead in a head-on crash in Whitley County.
WATCH | KSP identifies person killed in SKY crash
Crews responded to the scene at mile marker 91 Friday morning.
WATCH| Fire destroys vehicle on I-75
Crews responded to the scene at mile marker 91 Friday morning.
Fire destroys vehicle on I-75