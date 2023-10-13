Home evacuated after massive rock slide at old Kentucky rock quarry

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Franklin County home had to be evacuated Friday after a rock slide at an old rock quarry.

A section of Taylor Avenue between Devils Hollow Road and Benson Valley Road is now closed after that rock slide. Emergency crews say they were called to the scene around 7:15 Friday morning.

The part of the rock that slid is massive. One person said they heard a loud noise around the time officials said they were called.

Frankfort’s Director of Emergency Management, Ray Kinney, said when the rock slid, it caused a tree to snap and fall on another rock on the hillside.

“We’ve had a couple different falls over the years,” Kinney said.

Kinney says this is categorized as a major fall. He said when the rock fell, it splashed into a pond at the base of the old rock quarry.

“Water and debris did go across the roadway on Taylor Avenue and we do have it closed down for that purpose,” said Kinney.

It’s also closed while they monitor the stability of the hillside.

“We don’t want another great, big piece of rock or slab to fall off and hurt anyone,” said Kinney.

Kinney says, luckily, no one was hurt in this incident. However, a home at the base of the hillside did have to evacuate. Pieces of rock continued to fall after the initial slide.

People who live on Crown Point Drive, on top of the hill, have been notified. Kinney said he doesn’t expect them to have to evacuate.

“We’re going to keep it closed until we hear back from the Geotechnical Specialist as to the stability of it,” said Kinney.

Officials said the road could be closed for the day. They ask that nobody goes back into the area unless it’s necessary. Frankfort Police will be in the area until it’s back open.

