Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Home evacuated after massive rock slide at old Kentucky rock quarry

A section of Taylor Avenue between Devils Hollow Road and Benson Valley Road is closed after a...
A section of Taylor Avenue between Devils Hollow Road and Benson Valley Road is closed after a rock slide at old rock quarry.(WKYT)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Franklin County home had to be evacuated Friday after a rock slide at an old rock quarry.

A section of Taylor Avenue between Devils Hollow Road and Benson Valley Road is now closed after that rock slide. Emergency crews say they were called to the scene around 7:15 Friday morning.

The part of the rock that slid is massive. One person said they heard a loud noise around the time officials said they were called.

Frankfort’s Director of Emergency Management, Ray Kinney, said when the rock slid, it caused a tree to snap and fall on another rock on the hillside.

“We’ve had a couple different falls over the years,” Kinney said.

Kinney says this is categorized as a major fall. He said when the rock fell, it splashed into a pond at the base of the old rock quarry.

“Water and debris did go across the roadway on Taylor Avenue and we do have it closed down for that purpose,” said Kinney.

It’s also closed while they monitor the stability of the hillside.

“We don’t want another great, big piece of rock or slab to fall off and hurt anyone,” said Kinney.

Kinney says, luckily, no one was hurt in this incident. However, a home at the base of the hillside did have to evacuate. Pieces of rock continued to fall after the initial slide.

People who live on Crown Point Drive, on top of the hill, have been notified. Kinney said he doesn’t expect them to have to evacuate.

“We’re going to keep it closed until we hear back from the Geotechnical Specialist as to the stability of it,” said Kinney.

Officials said the road could be closed for the day. They ask that nobody goes back into the area unless it’s necessary. Frankfort Police will be in the area until it’s back open.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead in a head-on crash in Whitley County. It happened Thursday night on Highway...
KSP identifies person killed in SKY crash
Police respond to a deadly crash on Old Richmond Road.
1 dead, 2 hurt after crash in Lexington
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says
Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
5 drug task force officers and a man hurt in gunbattle at home in rural Minnesota
The explosion happened when a worker using an excavator ruptured a 22-inch (56-centimeter)...
Idaho officials order evacuation of town of about 10,000 people after gas line explodes nearby

Latest News

Court Days is one of the longest running festivals in the state.
Kentucky’s oldest festival underway in Mount Sterling
For today’s Good Question, Deloris asks, “Why do out-of-state businesses have local phone...
Good Question: Why do I still get political calls when I’m on the Do Not Call Registry?
One person died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash early Friday.
WATCH | 1 dead, 2 hurt after crash in Lexington
One person is dead in a head-on crash in Whitley County.
WATCH | KSP identifies person killed in SKY crash