I-75 reopen after crash in Rockcastle County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A stretch of I-75 is back open in Rockcastle County.

Rockcastle County Sheriff Shannon Franklin says they responded to a crash at the 54.8 mile marker Thursday evening.

The wreck involved a pick-up truck towing a camper trailer.

The passenger was flown to the hospital. Their condition is not known.

The driver had minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

