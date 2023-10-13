Everyday Kentucky
I-75 reopen after crash in Rockcastle County

Car Crash
Car Crash(KTTC)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A stretch of I-75 is back open in Rockcastle County.

Rockcastle County Sheriff Shannon Franklin says they responded to a crash at the 54.8 mile marker Thursday evening.

The wreck involved a pick-up truck towing a camper trailer.

The passenger was flown to the hospital. Their condition is not known.

The driver had minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

