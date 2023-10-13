‘Jake’s Way’ charity honors Georgetown ‘Good Samaritan’, supports grieving families

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A Georgetown woman who lost her fiancé just months before their wedding to a deadly crash is working to keep his memory alive - by helping others who suffer through a tragedy.

Both born and raised in Georgetown, Cheyenne Combs and her husband-to-be, Jake Charles, were set to be married on October 22nd, 2022.

“We decided in April that we were going to get married super, super quickly, as fast as we could,” said Combs. “He was the loudest guy in every room, he was the funniest guy in every room. You just couldn’t imagine anything bad happening to him.”

A life full of laughter and love laid before them. But before it could even start, it was tragically taken from them.

“We were on our way out to eat for my mother’s birthday,” Combs said.

Jake noticed some metal in the road along Champion Way on that August night and decided to move it out of the way.

“The very last thing he said to me was, ‘I’m just trying to be nice,’” said Combs.

In that moment, Combs says a woman driving under the influence hit this Good Samaritan at full speed.

“Super odd phenomenon to be receiving funeral flowers at the same time you’re receiving wedding registry gifts,” Combs said.

But through her grief, Combs found the strength to create something that could help other families with sudden, tragic deaths.

“We decided to start ‘Jake’s Way’ so that even when we aren’t here to scream his name from the rooftops, maybe this charity will be,” said Combs.

Combs says her fiancé worked at Toyota and loved to get out on the road.

“He could drive anything,” Combs said. “He wanted to be on wheels and behind an engine at all times.”

So, one year to the day from when they should have been married, Jake’s Way will host a car and bike cruise in at Country Boy Brewing in Georgetown.

Combs says it remembers his life just the way he’d want it.

“Bring anything with an engine,” said Combs. “We’d love to have it, we’d love to hear it.”

The memorial event will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on October 22nd, with all proceeds benefiting Combs’ charity.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.