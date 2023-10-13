Everyday Kentucky
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | November-like chill is closing in on Kentucky

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This is going to be a warm and windy Friday the 13th. These highs are some lucky numbers! Our luck runs out this weekend.

Temperatures will continue to climb towards the afternoon and evening hours. We will top out pretty close to 80 degrees. By the evening hours, as you head out for your Friday plans, those winds will pick up as this next storm system arrives. Gusts will come in around 15-20 MPH. Showers will hold off until late tonight or really into the early morning hours on Saturday.

Scattered showers will continue for days! Once this gets going on Saturday, we’ll keep those chances around through Tuesday. That’s how long we will be under the influence of this system. While it is running our weather show, expect highs to fall in the 50s. Three pretty constant elements will be with us for this whole duration. You’ll get gusty winds, showers, and much cooler air. When you combine all three of these things, it will make for some pretty raw days.

Take care of each other!

Latest News

Mild winds are blowing across the area today and Friday, but a big time change is on the way...
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks Big Changes This Weekend
Highs remain well above normal
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | The warmer air hangs out for a couple of days before another cool blast arrives