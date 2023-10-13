Kentucky’s oldest festival underway in Mount Sterling

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s Kentucky’s oldest festival, dating back to 1794, and it’s back for another fun year.

Most of you know it as Court Days.

The October Court Day Festival is going on right now in downtown Mount Sterling.

The four-day event will draw a hundred thousand people from across the country.

Around 500 vendors are prepared to buy, sell and/or trade anything from clothing, toys, guns, knives, crafts and lots and lots of food.

