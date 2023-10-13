Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Kentucky’s oldest festival underway in Mount Sterling

Court Days is one of the longest running festivals in the state.
Court Days is one of the longest running festivals in the state.(WKYT/ File)
By Darnell Crenshaw
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s Kentucky’s oldest festival, dating back to 1794, and it’s back for another fun year.

Most of you know it as Court Days.

The October Court Day Festival is going on right now in downtown Mount Sterling.

The four-day event will draw a hundred thousand people from across the country.

Around 500 vendors are prepared to buy, sell and/or trade anything from clothing, toys, guns, knives, crafts and lots and lots of food.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead in a head-on crash in Whitley County. It happened Thursday night on Highway...
KSP identifies person killed in SKY crash
Police respond to a deadly crash on Old Richmond Road.
1 dead, 2 hurt after crash in Lexington
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says
Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
5 drug task force officers and a man hurt in gunbattle at home in rural Minnesota
The explosion happened when a worker using an excavator ruptured a 22-inch (56-centimeter)...
Idaho officials order evacuation of town of about 10,000 people after gas line explodes nearby

Latest News

WKYT Eclipse
Will you be able to see this weekend’s eclipse?
A section of Taylor Avenue between Devils Hollow Road and Benson Valley Road is closed after a...
Home evacuated after massive rock slide at old Kentucky rock quarry
For today’s Good Question, Deloris asks, “Why do out-of-state businesses have local phone...
Good Question: Why do I still get political calls when I’m on the Do Not Call Registry?
One person died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash early Friday.
WATCH | 1 dead, 2 hurt after crash in Lexington