Mingione signs contract extension

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK baseball coach Nick Mingione has signed a contract extension, the school announced on Friday.

Mingione, who will enter his eighth season as the Wildcats’ skipper, will stay on through the 2028 season.

“My family and I are excited and thankful to continue building a championship baseball program at the University of Kentucky,” Mingione said. “This is a testament to the players and staff over our seven years here and those who came before us.”

Mingione has led the Wildcats to two of the school’s best seasons, with a pair of NCAA Regional championships and two 40-plus win seasons in the seven years he’s been head coach.

