Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Mingione signs contract extension

Deal keeps coach at UK through 2028
(WKYT)
By Steve Moss
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK baseball coach Nick Mingione has signed a contract extension, the school announced on Friday.

Mingione, who will enter his eighth season as the Wildcats’ skipper, will stay on through the 2028 season.

“My family and I are excited and thankful to continue building a championship baseball program at the University of Kentucky,” Mingione said. “This is a testament to the players and staff over our seven years here and those who came before us.”

Mingione has led the Wildcats to two of the school’s best seasons, with a pair of NCAA Regional championships and two 40-plus win seasons in the seven years he’s been head coach.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead in a head-on crash in Whitley County. It happened Thursday night on Highway...
KSP identifies person killed in SKY crash
Police respond to a deadly crash on Old Richmond Road.
1 dead, 2 hurt after crash in Lexington
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says
Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
5 drug task force officers and a man hurt in gunbattle at home in rural Minnesota
The explosion happened when a worker using an excavator ruptured a 22-inch (56-centimeter)...
Idaho officials order evacuation of town of about 10,000 people after gas line explodes nearby

Latest News

All Blue - Missouri
All Blue Weather Preview - Missouri
Coach John Calipari welcomes Croatian big man Zvonimir Ivisic to the UK campus.
Zvonimir Ivisic has arrived at UK
Cats will play Blue-White Game at NKU
Northern Kentucky Univ. to host UK’s annual Blue-White Game
Rhyne Howard
Rhyne Howard takes coaching job with Florida Gators