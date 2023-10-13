Will you be able to see this weekend’s eclipse?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People across the country are making plans to put on their special glasses and look up on Saturday to see a special phenomenon – a solar eclipse.

Dr. Tom Troland from the University of Kentucky is excited for folks to witness this special sky event.

“The solar eclipse is an event that occurs when the Moon comes directly between the Sun and the Earth and, so, in that circumstance, the Moon casts a shadow on the Earth,” said Dr. Troland.

This Saturday’s eclipse is not a total eclipse but rather an annular eclipse, meaning the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth while it is at its farthest point from Earth. Because the Moon is farther away from Earth, it appears smaller than the Sun and does not completely cover the star.

The path of totality for the eclipse, while in the United States, is not necessarily close to the Commonwealth.

“So, if you are going to look at the sun during a partial eclipse of the sun, you need eye protection, and this handy pair of eclipse glasses, (how do I look), this handy pair of eclipse glasses is what you need,” said Dr. Troland.

According to Dr. Troland, Kentuckians without any cloud cover will only be able to see around 40% of the sun covered. The best places to see the eclipse will be along a path from Oregon into the southwest portions of Texas.

“Eclipses are interesting, they are something that exists in nature. They are something that we can see. So, the importance of eclipses is really what I think, just another example of the beauty of nature,” said Dr. Troland.

