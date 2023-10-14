Everyday Kentucky
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Tracking rain and windy skies

FastCast | Alexa Minton Tracks a rainy weekend ahead
By Alexa Minton
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rain littered the skies in the overnight for the commonwealth, leaving folks to start their Saturday’s with a bit of rainfall. Temps tumbled partially in the overnight leaving the area with temps in the 60s. Thanks to some lofty and gusty winds, the temps will not get above the mid 60s for your Saturday. Keep the umbrella handy throughout the day, as scattered showers will continue consistently throughout the day lingering into parts of Sunday.

Sunday we start off even chillier with cloudy skies. Temps for the day will only peak in the upper 50s. Things will calm by Sunday afternoon leaving the commonwealth with a healthy mix of sun and clouds.

The cool will stick around for the start of the week - keeping high temps in the 50s and 60s. Pop-up showers are possible on Monday and Tuesday with activity calming down entirely by mid week.

Have a great Saturday!

