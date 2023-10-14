Everyday Kentucky
Baptist Health hosts annual Breast Cancer Awareness walk in Lexington

By Samantha Valentino
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and dozens of people walked across Jacobson Park today celebrating one Lexington breast cancer survivor.

“This means the world to me it really does,” said Celeste Henderson.

Celeste is a 4-year breast cancer survivor. Now, she’s walking to spread awareness.

“If you feel anything, if you notice something’s not right, get a mammogram,” said Celeste. “If you’re scheduled to have one, don’t cancel it. I almost canceled mine. Thank goodness that I didn’t.”

Celeste’s annual Breast Cancer Walk started in 2020 as a way to celebrate finishing her 20 rounds of radiation.

“After that, I just wanted to encourage other people going through breast cancer. I wanted to celebrate those who have survived and remember those that we’ve lost. So, I’m going to do this for as long as I can,” said Celeste.

She’s already on her 3rd year. She’s built quite the community so far.

“From last year’s walk, I’ve met 5 young ladies that told me that they’ve been diagnosed with breast cancer. That’s a lot. That’s a lot,” said Celeste. “They call me and ask me questions, different resources that I have.”

As an employee at Baptist Health, Celeste says it’s important to have experts at the walk each year.

“I’ve got them out here today to answer questions and give pamphlets and stuff,” said Celeste.

Ultimately though, there’s one message Celeste wants people to walk away with.

“They’re not alone,” said Celeste. “Not to give up. When you hear the diagnosis, don’t give up.”

Celeste says the goal for next year’s walk is to raise money for breast cancer research.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

