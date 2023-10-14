Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | More rain showers and cool temperatures on the way

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mostly cloudy for the evening with a few showers, especially before midnight. It will be a chilly and breezy evening, with temperatures holding into the 50s. Cloudy but likely dry for the overnight as it stays chilly and breezy with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Plenty of clouds to start off Sunday with just a few peeks of sunshine. Scattered showers will be on and off throughout the day as it will stay chilly and breezy, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Showers stay scattered into the evening and the overnight as the breeze subsides. A chilly night with overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

Scattered showers will continue to be a thing on Monday, especially early. Skies stay cloudy for most of the day as it stays very chilly, with highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s. We continue to see lots of cloud cover into the evening and overnight with a few lingering showers, especially east. Most areas will have dried out by this point. Lows will be Monday night in the low to mid 40s.

The clouds continue to stick around Tuesday at least early. We will have a few peeks of sunshine in the afternoon. An isolated shower still can’t be ruled out on Tuesday, but most, if not all, stay dry. A cool day with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Starting to really clear out for the evening and overnight as it will turn very chilly with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Wednesday will be completely dry and a very nice day. A mix of sun and clouds throughout the day and temperatures returning close to normal levels. Highs in the mid to upper 60s with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday will be another nice day, but will have some added cloud cover out ahead of our next system. An isolated shower will be possible during the day, but most, if not all, stay dry. Mild and breezy with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Our next system brings showers back into the forecast for Thursday night.

Scattered showers will be back with us for Friday as it will stay cool with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Only a stray shower left over for the first half of next weekend.

