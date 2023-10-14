Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Boyle County man facing charges after firing shots at neighbors, police say

Charles S. McAnly faces charges after police say he fired a handgun at neighbors.
Charles S. McAnly faces charges after police say he fired a handgun at neighbors.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Charles S. McAnly of Danville is facing charges after police say he fired a handgun at neighbors.

Deputies of the Boyle County Sheriff’s Office responded to Scrubgrass Rd. Friday night after McAnly fired the handgun in the direction of two neighbors, according to a Facebook post from the Boyle County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said McAnly shouted and cursed at witnesses and refused to obey law enforcement commands. When deputies attempted to arrest McAnly, police said he resisted arrest and a physical altercation ensued. He was forced into custody by officers.

His charges include:

  • two, first-degree counts of wanton endangerment
  • second-degree disorderly conduct
  • resisting arrest
  • alcohol intoxication in a public place
  • third-degree assault (police officer)

Deputies recovered two firearms from the home and say one is believed to have been used in the alleged crimes.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead in a head-on crash in Whitley County. It happened Thursday night on Highway...
KSP identifies person killed in SKY crash
Police respond to a deadly crash on Old Richmond Road.
1 dead, 2 hurt after crash in Lexington
Court Days is one of the longest running festivals in the state.
Kentucky’s oldest festival underway in Mount Sterling
The couple said they plan to give some money to their church, buy a larger home and buy a new...
“He thought I was going to tell him I was pregnant.” Woman tells husband she won $2M instead
A section of Taylor Avenue between Devils Hollow Road and Benson Valley Road is closed after a...
Home evacuated after massive rock slide at old Kentucky rock quarry

Latest News

Two people have died in a crash in Montgomery County.
Two dead in Montgomery County crash
Tree Adoption
Trees Lexington hosts tree adoption event
Attorney General Daniel Cameron took aim at Governor Andy Beshear's COVID-era policy that let...
Candidates for governor discuss crime and safety
It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and dozens of people walked across Jacobson Park today...
Baptist Health hosts annual Breast Cancer Awareness walk in Lexington