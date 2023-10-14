Boyle County man facing charges after firing shots at neighbors, police say

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Charles S. McAnly of Danville is facing charges after police say he fired a handgun at neighbors.

Deputies of the Boyle County Sheriff’s Office responded to Scrubgrass Rd. Friday night after McAnly fired the handgun in the direction of two neighbors, according to a Facebook post from the Boyle County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said McAnly shouted and cursed at witnesses and refused to obey law enforcement commands. When deputies attempted to arrest McAnly, police said he resisted arrest and a physical altercation ensued. He was forced into custody by officers.

His charges include:

two, first-degree counts of wanton endangerment

second-degree disorderly conduct

resisting arrest

alcohol intoxication in a public place

third-degree assault (police officer)

Deputies recovered two firearms from the home and say one is believed to have been used in the alleged crimes.

