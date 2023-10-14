Everyday Kentucky
Colonels win on homecoming in double overtime

The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-3, 2-0 UAC) beat Tarleton State (4-3, 1-2 UAC) 41-35 in double overtime in their homecoming game.
EKU Football
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT
5th year senior quarterback Parker McKinney went 19-33 for 190 yards for one touchdown. He was sacked twice. McKinney added 10 carries for 98 yards and another score on the ground.

Junior running back Braedon Sloan had 24 carries for 120 yards and three touchdowns. The Wayne County native also had five receptions for 40 yards and a touchdown through the air.

Up next, EKU heads to Gardner-Webb for a 6:00 P.M. kickoff October 21.

