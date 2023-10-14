Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

EKU alumni remember Coach Kidd on homecoming weekend

EKU alumni remember Coach Kidd on homecoming weekend
By Julia Sandor
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - There were hundreds of people in downtown Richmond. From former Colonels to future Colonels, EKU maroon was on every corner of the town.

“I love the football game, the pageantry, the tailgating. Everything about homecoming gets me excited,” Dan McBride, Associate Vice President for Development and Alumni Engagement at EKU said.

Alumni from across the country came back to their stomping grounds to support their team and share their traditions.

“The community here is really just awesome. Everyone is super nice and it’s a super home feeling.” EKU alum Claire Spurlock said.

The weekend is packed with activities. All the events for Saturday can be found here.

One couple in the crowd was Jean and David Elliott. They graduated with their master’s degree from EKU in 1978 and 1979.

Jean Elliott calls herself a Madison County girl. She says she grew up in the area and got to know some of the town’s greatest namesakes.

“A couple moved in across the street from us, on Westfield Drive, and their last name happened to be Kidd.” Jean Elliott said.

She didn’t see Roy Kidd as Coach Kidd, instead, to Jean he was just Mr. Kidd.

She remembers him as a kind neighbor and a loving father, who took her older sister to school every day.

“He was just the wonderful, loving kind of person that he said why don’t I just take her to school with me as I go to work. Her entire third grade year she road to school with Mr. Kidd.” Jean Elliott said.

This weekend, Dan McBride says they will be selling Roy Kidd t-shirts. The proceeds will go towards the Roy and Sue Kidd Scholarship Fund.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead in a head-on crash in Whitley County. It happened Thursday night on Highway...
KSP identifies person killed in SKY crash
Police respond to a deadly crash on Old Richmond Road.
1 dead, 2 hurt after crash in Lexington
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says
Lexington firefighters are at the scene of a house fire
Crews battle fire at Lexington home
KEN MINK
‘I said coach I’ve been ready for 53 years’: Ky. native makes college basketball history at 73

Latest News

George Camick, a Harrodsburg native, attended his tenth Big Blue Madness dressed in blue and...
UK fans celebrate the return of Big Blue Madness
Home evacuated after massive rock slide at old Kentucky rock quarry
WATCH | Home evacuated after massive rock slide at old Kentucky rock quarry
At Lexington’s Providence Montessori Middle School, the students get their hands dirty. They...
Off The Beaten Path: Lexington students get a science lesson from restaurant food scraps
EKU alumni remember Coach Kidd on homecoming weekend
WATCH | EKU alumni remember Coach Kidd on homecoming weekend