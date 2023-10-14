EKU alumni remember Coach Kidd on homecoming weekend

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - There were hundreds of people in downtown Richmond. From former Colonels to future Colonels, EKU maroon was on every corner of the town.

“I love the football game, the pageantry, the tailgating. Everything about homecoming gets me excited,” Dan McBride, Associate Vice President for Development and Alumni Engagement at EKU said.

Alumni from across the country came back to their stomping grounds to support their team and share their traditions.

“The community here is really just awesome. Everyone is super nice and it’s a super home feeling.” EKU alum Claire Spurlock said.

The weekend is packed with activities. All the events for Saturday can be found here.

One couple in the crowd was Jean and David Elliott. They graduated with their master’s degree from EKU in 1978 and 1979.

Jean Elliott calls herself a Madison County girl. She says she grew up in the area and got to know some of the town’s greatest namesakes.

“A couple moved in across the street from us, on Westfield Drive, and their last name happened to be Kidd.” Jean Elliott said.

She didn’t see Roy Kidd as Coach Kidd, instead, to Jean he was just Mr. Kidd.

She remembers him as a kind neighbor and a loving father, who took her older sister to school every day.

“He was just the wonderful, loving kind of person that he said why don’t I just take her to school with me as I go to work. Her entire third grade year she road to school with Mr. Kidd.” Jean Elliott said.

This weekend, Dan McBride says they will be selling Roy Kidd t-shirts. The proceeds will go towards the Roy and Sue Kidd Scholarship Fund.

