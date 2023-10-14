Georgetown picks up Homecoming win over Cumberland

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown quarterback Gehrig Slunaker threw for three scores and Dillon Warren returned a kickoff for another as the Tigers knocked off Cumberland on Homecoming, 42-14.

Five different Tigers scored, including Warren, who returned the opening kickoff in the second half 73 yards for a touchdown. Warren also caught four passes for 52 yards and a score.

Slunaker finished 14-21-0 for 226 yards.

Georgetown (4-1) travels to Faulkner (AL) next Saturday for a noon kickoff.

