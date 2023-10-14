Everyday Kentucky
Georgetown picks up Homecoming win over Cumberland

Gehrig Slunaker leads Tigers to 42-14 win
Darius Neal rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown on Saturday in Georgetown's 42-14 win over Cumberland.(Steve Moss | Georgetown College)
By Steve Moss
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown quarterback Gehrig Slunaker threw for three scores and Dillon Warren returned a kickoff for another as the Tigers knocked off Cumberland on Homecoming, 42-14.

Five different Tigers scored, including Warren, who returned the opening kickoff in the second half 73 yards for a touchdown. Warren also caught four passes for 52 yards and a score.

Slunaker finished 14-21-0 for 226 yards.

Georgetown (4-1) travels to Faulkner (AL) next Saturday for a noon kickoff.

