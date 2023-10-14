Georgetown picks up Homecoming win over Cumberland
Gehrig Slunaker leads Tigers to 42-14 win
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown quarterback Gehrig Slunaker threw for three scores and Dillon Warren returned a kickoff for another as the Tigers knocked off Cumberland on Homecoming, 42-14.
Five different Tigers scored, including Warren, who returned the opening kickoff in the second half 73 yards for a touchdown. Warren also caught four passes for 52 yards and a score.
Slunaker finished 14-21-0 for 226 yards.
Georgetown (4-1) travels to Faulkner (AL) next Saturday for a noon kickoff.
