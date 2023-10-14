Man hurt in shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Lexington Police are investigating an overnight shooting.

Police say they responded to a shooting with a victim along Fairdale Drive around 12:02 a.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a man suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Lexington Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020 or bluegrasscrimestoppers.com

The investigation is ongoing.

