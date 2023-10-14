Morehead State rallies back to nab road win

VALPARAISO, In. (WKYT) - Morehead State football (3-3, 2-2 PFL) scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to come back and beat Valparaiso(1-5, 0-3 PFL) on the road 24-21.

Junior kicker Nathan Hazlett knocked down a 28-yard field goal with no time on the clock to give the Eagles the win.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Carter Cravens finished with a career-high 396 passing yards on 23-of-38 with two touchdowns. He also added a rushing TD that put MSU on the board first, 7-0, with five minutes left in the first quarter. Junior wide receiver Ryan Upp hauled in eight catches for a career-high 184 yards.

Redshirt sophomore defensive back Jihad McCall notched his second interception of the season.

Morehead State plays a non-conference match-up next week, on the road Tarlton State in Texas for a 7:00 P.M. ET game.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.