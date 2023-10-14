Everyday Kentucky
Morehead State rallies back to nab road win

Morehead State junior kicker Nathan Hazlett at Valpo.
Morehead State junior kicker Nathan Hazlett at Valpo.(Morehead State Athletics)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
VALPARAISO, In. (WKYT) - Morehead State football (3-3, 2-2 PFL) scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to come back and beat Valparaiso(1-5, 0-3 PFL) on the road 24-21.

Junior kicker Nathan Hazlett knocked down a 28-yard field goal with no time on the clock to give the Eagles the win.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Carter Cravens finished with a career-high 396 passing yards on 23-of-38 with two touchdowns. He also added a rushing TD that put MSU on the board first, 7-0, with five minutes left in the first quarter. Junior wide receiver Ryan Upp hauled in eight catches for a career-high 184 yards.

Redshirt sophomore defensive back Jihad McCall notched his second interception of the season.

Morehead State plays a non-conference match-up next week, on the road Tarlton State in Texas for a 7:00 P.M. ET game.

