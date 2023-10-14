Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Two dead in Montgomery County crash

Two people have died in a crash in Montgomery County.
Two people have died in a crash in Montgomery County.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people have died in a wreck in Montgomery County.

It happened Saturday morning along Morris Creek Road and KY 213 near the Powell and Montgomery County line.

Sheriff David Charles tells WKYT it was a single-vehicle accident.

The road was closed for several hours while deputies investigated.

The identity of the victims has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead in a head-on crash in Whitley County. It happened Thursday night on Highway...
KSP identifies person killed in SKY crash
Police respond to a deadly crash on Old Richmond Road.
1 dead, 2 hurt after crash in Lexington
Court Days is one of the longest running festivals in the state.
Kentucky’s oldest festival underway in Mount Sterling
The couple said they plan to give some money to their church, buy a larger home and buy a new...
“He thought I was going to tell him I was pregnant.” Woman tells husband she won $2M instead
A section of Taylor Avenue between Devils Hollow Road and Benson Valley Road is closed after a...
Home evacuated after massive rock slide at old Kentucky rock quarry

Latest News

Charles S. McAnly faces charges after police say he fired a handgun at neighbors.
Boyle County man facing charges after firing shots at neighbors, police say
Tree Adoption
Trees Lexington hosts tree adoption event
Attorney General Daniel Cameron took aim at Governor Andy Beshear's COVID-era policy that let...
Candidates for governor discuss crime and safety
It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and dozens of people walked across Jacobson Park today...
Baptist Health hosts annual Breast Cancer Awareness walk in Lexington