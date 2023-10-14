Two dead in Montgomery County crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people have died in a wreck in Montgomery County.

It happened Saturday morning along Morris Creek Road and KY 213 near the Powell and Montgomery County line.

Sheriff David Charles tells WKYT it was a single-vehicle accident.

The road was closed for several hours while deputies investigated.

The identity of the victims has not yet been released.

