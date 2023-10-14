Everyday Kentucky
UK fans celebrate the return of Big Blue Madness
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A busy homecoming weekend for UK here will be capped Saturday with the football team facing Mizzou. But Friday night, the fans’ focus was on college basketball coming back to Rupp Arena.

It’s a bond that, for some, begins even before birth.

“Been bleeding blue since I was in the womb,” said Jackie from Richmond.

If not, it’s certainly passed down from generation to generation.

“It’s his first time, it’s his second,” said Chris Bradley, who brought his two sons, Klay and Korie.

Once Big Blue Nation gets a hold of you, it won’t let go.

“There’s never not an exciting time to be a Cat.”

But once this time of year comes around, the excitement grows even larger.

“Tickets are hard to come by. You got to be ready and waiting, and even then, sometimes you don’t get them.”

Those tickets were gone in 38 minutes, but thousands of fans seized on their opportunity to catch the Cats.

Whether it’s their first time or an annual tradition, these fans say they’re excited for their first chance to see some of their favorite players out on the court.

But for George Camick, it was his chance to sport his very best blue.

“We started painting up a few years ago, we enjoy doing it because the kids love it,” said Camick.

It’s far from his first Madness, and this year he came decked out in blue and white overalls, draped in beads, and face-painted blue and white to match.

“i’m 67 years old, I feel like a kid myself,” Camick said.

Camick’s a Kentucky fan from head to toe, and the Harrodsburg native hopes this night marks the start of a special season to come.

“I think we’ll go to the national championship, and I hope Reed Sheppard shows them the way,” said Camick.

