Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Rain Chances and Cloudy Skies for your Sunday

FastCast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Alexa Minton tracks more incoming rain
By Alexa Minton
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Sunday will start off with some cloud cover lingering, and rain chances sticking around for the bottom half of the state. Strong winds will remain as well with temps only peaking in the upper 50s for the daytime high.

Shower chances return to being more widespread early Monday morning, bringing about a rain cell chance close to the 6am hour in central Kentucky. Temps for your Monday will remain in the 50s again. Conditions will calm to just cloud cover by the afternoon.

Tuesday and Wednesday will lead to skies drying up, with temps climbing back towards the 60s. More sunshine will spill over the region in th middle of the week, but rain will return just in time for next Friday.

Have a great Sunday!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have died in a crash in Montgomery County.
Two dead in Montgomery County crash
Police investigating shooting.
Man hurt in Lexington shooting
Court Days is one of the longest running festivals in the state.
Kentucky’s oldest festival underway in Mount Sterling
Jeff Omen’s girlfriend Sall Schaefer said kids would drag their parents to look at the...
Man known for iconic holiday displays dies falling off ladder decorating home
The couple said they plan to give some money to their church, buy a larger home and buy a new...
“He thought I was going to tell him I was pregnant.” Woman tells husband she won $2M instead

Latest News

FastCast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Alexa Minton tracks more incoming rain
FastCast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Alexa Minton tracks more incoming rain
Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | More rain showers and cool temperatures on the way
Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | More rain showers and cool temperatures on the way
Some more showers for Sunday with highs only in the mid to upper 50s.
Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | More rain showers and cool temperatures on the way
7 day WKYT
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Tracking rain and windy skies