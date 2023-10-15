Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Rain Chances and Cloudy Skies for your Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Sunday will start off with some cloud cover lingering, and rain chances sticking around for the bottom half of the state. Strong winds will remain as well with temps only peaking in the upper 50s for the daytime high.

Shower chances return to being more widespread early Monday morning, bringing about a rain cell chance close to the 6am hour in central Kentucky. Temps for your Monday will remain in the 50s again. Conditions will calm to just cloud cover by the afternoon.

Tuesday and Wednesday will lead to skies drying up, with temps climbing back towards the 60s. More sunshine will spill over the region in th middle of the week, but rain will return just in time for next Friday.

Have a great Sunday!

