Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Chilly start to the week with more rain

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Partly to mostly cloudy for the evening as it will be chilly with temperatures in the 50s. Skies turn more cloudy throughout the evening into the overnight as more scattered showers arrive after midnight. A very chilly night with overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

Monday starts out cloudy, with scattered showers continuing. Scattered showers will be with us throughout the morning, tapering off a good bit by the afternoon. It will remain chilly as highs only reach the low to mid 50s. Cloudy for the evening with a few showers lingering around. There may be some breaks in the clouds by the overnight as we see lows in the low to mid 40s.

Cloud cover continues to really stick around into the day Tuesday with only a stray shower east of I-75. A cool day with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Skies turn partly cloudy for the evening and overnight as it turns very chilly, with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Wednesday will be a really nice day as we start out with lots of sunshine and a few passing clouds. A few more clouds will be added for the afternoon, but it will be a nice and mild day with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Staying partly cloudy for the evening and overnight with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

With the exception of a stray shower, Thursday will be dry during the day. It will be a windy and mild day with highs up into the mid to upper 60s. Our next system looks to start impacting our area Thursday night with periods of rain.

Friday looks to be a rainy and breezy day, as it will also be cooler. Highs Friday only make it into the upper 50s to low 60s. Scattered showers will likely continue into Friday night and stick around into early Saturday.

Next weekend looks cool and breezy as highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s, with overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

