Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Chilly start to the week with more rain

Monday features highs only in the low to mid 50s with more scattered showers.
Monday features highs only in the low to mid 50s with more scattered showers.(Maxuser | WKYT)
By Ben Beddoes
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Partly to mostly cloudy for the evening as it will be chilly with temperatures in the 50s. Skies turn more cloudy throughout the evening into the overnight as more scattered showers arrive after midnight. A very chilly night with overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

Monday starts out cloudy, with scattered showers continuing. Scattered showers will be with us throughout the morning, tapering off a good bit by the afternoon. It will remain chilly as highs only reach the low to mid 50s. Cloudy for the evening with a few showers lingering around. There may be some breaks in the clouds by the overnight as we see lows in the low to mid 40s.

Cloud cover continues to really stick around into the day Tuesday with only a stray shower east of I-75. A cool day with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Skies turn partly cloudy for the evening and overnight as it turns very chilly, with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Wednesday will be a really nice day as we start out with lots of sunshine and a few passing clouds. A few more clouds will be added for the afternoon, but it will be a nice and mild day with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Staying partly cloudy for the evening and overnight with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

With the exception of a stray shower, Thursday will be dry during the day. It will be a windy and mild day with highs up into the mid to upper 60s. Our next system looks to start impacting our area Thursday night with periods of rain.

Friday looks to be a rainy and breezy day, as it will also be cooler. Highs Friday only make it into the upper 50s to low 60s. Scattered showers will likely continue into Friday night and stick around into early Saturday.

Next weekend looks cool and breezy as highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s, with overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have died in a crash in Montgomery County.
Two dead in Montgomery County crash
Police investigating shooting.
Man hurt in Lexington shooting
Court Days is one of the longest running festivals in the state.
Kentucky’s oldest festival underway in Mount Sterling
Jeff Omen’s girlfriend Sall Schaefer said kids would drag their parents to look at the...
Man known for iconic holiday displays dies falling off ladder decorating home
The couple said they plan to give some money to their church, buy a larger home and buy a new...
“He thought I was going to tell him I was pregnant.” Woman tells husband she won $2M instead

Latest News

7day WKYT
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Rain Chances and Cloudy Skies for your Sunday
FastCast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Alexa Minton tracks more incoming rain
FastCast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Alexa Minton tracks more incoming rain
Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | More rain showers and cool temperatures on the way
Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | More rain showers and cool temperatures on the way
Some more showers for Sunday with highs only in the mid to upper 50s.
Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | More rain showers and cool temperatures on the way