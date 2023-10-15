Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Fans from all walks of life take part in UK homecoming tailgate

(WKYT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This Caturday was a special one as homecoming festivities took place outside University of Kentucky’s Kroger Stadium.

Saturday’s game brought in new fans and those who have been a part of Big Blue Nation their whole lives, like Carol Behr, who said she recalls when the Wildcats had a different home.

“I went to games at Stoll Field when I was five years old with my dad, and I just bleed blue,” she said. “I just love it and its just a tradition to come to the games and tailgate and then support the team.”

This homecoming also welcomed people from beyond the bluegrass, like Dan Freitag.

“This is my second year. My daughter is a sophomore here at Kentucky, so, we’re actually from Michigan,” Freitag said. “We’re coming down here, second year, and enjoying the atmosphere. We’re from out of state, but we feel like we’ve been living here twenty years. Everybody’s been wonderful.”

Several alumni said tailgating is just as big of a gameday tradition as watching the game.

“Look around us, everyone’s having fun, and that’s what I came back here to celebrate,” said UK alumnus Tyler Brummer.

Brummer said regardless of the rain, nothing can dampen the spirit of Cats fans.

“It was very chilly. The wind almost took our tailgate up from under us but hey, Stoops asked us to come out here. He asked us to come out here and be a part of this team and guess what? That’s what we’re gonna do,” Brummer said.

UK’s homecoming coronation also took place during halftime.

Princess Magor Agbozo of Ghana, West Africa, was crowned homecoming queen and Joshua Griffith of Greenup, Kentucky, was crowned king.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead in a head-on crash in Whitley County. It happened Thursday night on Highway...
KSP identifies person killed in SKY crash
Police respond to a deadly crash on Old Richmond Road.
1 dead, 2 hurt after crash in Lexington
Court Days is one of the longest running festivals in the state.
Kentucky’s oldest festival underway in Mount Sterling
A section of Taylor Avenue between Devils Hollow Road and Benson Valley Road is closed after a...
Home evacuated after massive rock slide at old Kentucky rock quarry
The couple said they plan to give some money to their church, buy a larger home and buy a new...
“He thought I was going to tell him I was pregnant.” Woman tells husband she won $2M instead

Latest News

Richmond Police held their second annual 'Faith & Blue' event at the Real Life Community Church...
Police connect with Richmond through ‘Faith and Blue’ event
Restaurant MGN
Western wing chain coming to Lexington
Two dead in Montgomery County crash
WATCH | Two dead in Montgomery County crash
Baptist Health hosts annual Breast Cancer Awareness walk in Lexington
WATCH | Baptist Health hosts annual Breast Cancer Awareness walk in Lexington
Trees Lexington hosts tree adoption event
WATCH | Trees Lexington hosts tree adoption event