Fans from all walks of life take part in UK homecoming tailgate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This Caturday was a special one as homecoming festivities took place outside University of Kentucky’s Kroger Stadium.

Saturday’s game brought in new fans and those who have been a part of Big Blue Nation their whole lives, like Carol Behr, who said she recalls when the Wildcats had a different home.

“I went to games at Stoll Field when I was five years old with my dad, and I just bleed blue,” she said. “I just love it and its just a tradition to come to the games and tailgate and then support the team.”

This homecoming also welcomed people from beyond the bluegrass, like Dan Freitag.

“This is my second year. My daughter is a sophomore here at Kentucky, so, we’re actually from Michigan,” Freitag said. “We’re coming down here, second year, and enjoying the atmosphere. We’re from out of state, but we feel like we’ve been living here twenty years. Everybody’s been wonderful.”

Several alumni said tailgating is just as big of a gameday tradition as watching the game.

“Look around us, everyone’s having fun, and that’s what I came back here to celebrate,” said UK alumnus Tyler Brummer.

Brummer said regardless of the rain, nothing can dampen the spirit of Cats fans.

“It was very chilly. The wind almost took our tailgate up from under us but hey, Stoops asked us to come out here. He asked us to come out here and be a part of this team and guess what? That’s what we’re gonna do,” Brummer said.

UK’s homecoming coronation also took place during halftime.

Princess Magor Agbozo of Ghana, West Africa, was crowned homecoming queen and Joshua Griffith of Greenup, Kentucky, was crowned king.

