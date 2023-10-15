Everyday Kentucky
Lexington Sporting Club concludes inaugural season with draw

The Lexington Sporting Club (7-14-11) wrapped up it’s inaugural season on the road, facing the Greenville Triumph Soccer Club (13-10-9)- the match finished in a 1-1 draw.
Lexington Sporting Club's starters for the final match of 2023.
Lexington Sporting Club's starters for the final match of 2023.
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WKYT) - The Lexington Sporting Club (7-14-11) wrapped up it’s inaugural season on the road, facing the Greenville Triumph Soccer Club (13-10-9)- the match finished in a 1-1 draw.

In an odd twist, Greenville’s Jamie Smith scored both goals. In the 82nd minute during a substitution period, he scored an own goal to give LSC a 1-nil lead. In stoppage time, Smith found Lexington’s goal, to level the match.

Lexington finished the season on a bit of a skid with five draws and three losses- their last win game back on August 26 against the Richmond Kickers at Toyota Stadium.

LSC did not make the USL League One post-season.

The club is set to grow next season with a new stadium and a women’s professional team.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

