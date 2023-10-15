Everyday Kentucky
London Police searching for missing teen

By WKYT News Staff
Oct. 15, 2023
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are searching for 15-year-old Bohdan Feeney.

Feeney was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the skate park in the Wellness Park.

He was last seen wearing black jeans, a black Nike hoodie, with black shoes. He is 5′6 and weighs 170lbs. He also has long hair that covers his eyes. Bohdan also has a smiley face and music note tattoo on his right hand and a tattoo of unknown writing on his right arm.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of this juvenile, please contact the Laurel-London Dispatch Center at (606)-878-7008 or the London Police Department at (606)-878-7004.

