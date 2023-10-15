Missouri spoils homecoming for (24) Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The number 24 Kentucky Wildcats football team (5-2, 2-2 SEC) fell to the Missouri Tigers (6-1, 3-1 SEC) 38-21 Saturday night at Kroger Field on homecoming weekend.

The UK defense opened by forcing Mizzou to a three-and-out, then it was time for the offense. Senior quarterback Devin Leary rushed for a touchdown, but it was called back. The next play, he connected with senior running back Ray Davis on a 7-yard reception to score and give the Wildcats an early 7-0 edge. Missouri’s ensuing drive was ended thanks to an interception from sophomore defensive back Maxwell Hairston, his fifth of the season. UK would drive it nine plays for 64 yards and nearly five minutes, capped off with a13-yard rushing touchdown from Leary-- this time the TD stood to make it 14-0 after a quarter.

The second quarter was all Tigers. Missouri would find the end zone when sophomore kicker Luke Bauer faked the punt and found freshman wide receiver Marquis Johnson- he made an incredible grab and put Mizzou on the scoreboard, trailing 14-7. Senior kicker Harrison Mevis added a 25-yard field goal to cut the deficit to four. Just before the half, Cook would find senior WR Theo Wease Jr. to score. Missouri scored 17 unanswered points to take a 17-14 lead at halftime.

The Tigers came out swinging in the second half, a drive that went six plays for 17 yards ended with a 31-yard field goal, extending their lead over Kentucky 20-14. Later, Missouri tried to kick another FG, but sophomore outside linebacker Keaton Wade tipped the ball to keep the score the same. UK would get the offense going again late in the third as Leary found freshman wide receiver Anthony Brown-Stephens for a four-yard touchdown. Senior kicker Alex Raynor’s extra point gave Kentucky back the lead, 21-20 heading into the fourth quarter.

Missouri had a quick answer- Cook would get into the end zone on a one-yard rush. Fifth-year running back Cody Schrader was able to punch in the two-point conversion to retake the lead, 28-21. Minutes later, they’d add onto that lead with a 19-yard rushing touchdown from Schrader to go up 35-21 with just over 11 minutes to play. A 29-yard field goal would be the final blow for Kentucky.

It’s UK’s second-straight loss after the 51-13 blow out at Georgia.

Kentucky has a bye week next week, then will host the No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers (5-1, 2-1 SEC) Saturday, October 28.

