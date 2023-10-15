Police connect with Richmond through ‘Faith and Blue’ event

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Richmond Police Department held their second annual ‘Faith & Blue’ event Saturday afternoon, taking the time to talk with community members and spend part of their afternoon together.

“It’s very important to build those partnerships, lasting partnerships, with our faith-based community,” said Lt. Daniel Deaton of the Richmond Police Department.

Officers and community members had the opportunity to bond, which Lt. Deaton said helps with strengthening the community’s connection.

“It builds that support from the community. In Richmond, we are very fortunate and blessed to have such a strong support from our community,” said Lt. Deaton.

Wendy Wilkinson Ridout, the communications director for Real Life Community Church, said these events help to better Richmond.

“It’s so much easier to just get things done when people all have the same kind of common goal, and we care about what’s happening in our community,” said Wilkinson Ridout.

Officers also brought their motorcycles and crime unit, which was an event feature that 12-year-old Tyson Thacker saw as a highlight.

“I like the demonstration where they were on the motorcycles, and they went around showing me how they work,” said Thacker. “That’s what made me really excited about coming.”

The lasting impact is to create a feeling of trust between Richmond Police Officers and the community they serve.

“We work for them. They entrust us to ensure they live in a safe community and that’s our prime goal,” said Lt. Deaton.

