Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Police connect with Richmond through ‘Faith and Blue’ event

Richmond Police held their second annual 'Faith & Blue' event at the Real Life Community Church...
Richmond Police held their second annual 'Faith & Blue' event at the Real Life Community Church Saturday afternoon.(WKYT)
By Jessica Umbro
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Richmond Police Department held their second annual ‘Faith & Blue’ event Saturday afternoon, taking the time to talk with community members and spend part of their afternoon together.

“It’s very important to build those partnerships, lasting partnerships, with our faith-based community,” said Lt. Daniel Deaton of the Richmond Police Department.

Officers and community members had the opportunity to bond, which Lt. Deaton said helps with strengthening the community’s connection.

“It builds that support from the community. In Richmond, we are very fortunate and blessed to have such a strong support from our community,” said Lt. Deaton.

Wendy Wilkinson Ridout, the communications director for Real Life Community Church, said these events help to better Richmond.

“It’s so much easier to just get things done when people all have the same kind of common goal, and we care about what’s happening in our community,” said Wilkinson Ridout.

Officers also brought their motorcycles and crime unit, which was an event feature that 12-year-old Tyson Thacker saw as a highlight.

“I like the demonstration where they were on the motorcycles, and they went around showing me how they work,” said Thacker. “That’s what made me really excited about coming.”

The lasting impact is to create a feeling of trust between Richmond Police Officers and the community they serve.

“We work for them. They entrust us to ensure they live in a safe community and that’s our prime goal,” said Lt. Deaton.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead in a head-on crash in Whitley County. It happened Thursday night on Highway...
KSP identifies person killed in SKY crash
Police respond to a deadly crash on Old Richmond Road.
1 dead, 2 hurt after crash in Lexington
Court Days is one of the longest running festivals in the state.
Kentucky’s oldest festival underway in Mount Sterling
A section of Taylor Avenue between Devils Hollow Road and Benson Valley Road is closed after a...
Home evacuated after massive rock slide at old Kentucky rock quarry
The couple said they plan to give some money to their church, buy a larger home and buy a new...
“He thought I was going to tell him I was pregnant.” Woman tells husband she won $2M instead

Latest News

Restaurant MGN
Western wing chain coming to Lexington
Two dead in Montgomery County crash
WATCH | Two dead in Montgomery County crash
Boyle County man facing charges after firing shots at neighbors, police say
WATCH | Boyle County man facing charges after firing shots at neighbors, police say
Baptist Health hosts annual Breast Cancer Awareness walk in Lexington
WATCH | Baptist Health hosts annual Breast Cancer Awareness walk in Lexington