Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Skeletal remains found in McCreary County

Officials in McCreary County are investigating skeletal remains found on Saturday.
Officials in McCreary County are investigating skeletal remains found on Saturday.(McCreary County Coroner)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials in McCreary County are investigating skeletal remains found on Saturday.

Shortly before 5:30 PM, the County Coroner’s Office received a call from the McCreary County Sheriff’s Office saying that skeleton remains had been found in the Revelo/Stearns area.

The skeleton remains will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have died in a crash in Montgomery County.
Two dead in Montgomery County crash
Police investigating shooting.
Man hurt in Lexington shooting
Court Days is one of the longest running festivals in the state.
Kentucky’s oldest festival underway in Mount Sterling
Jeff Omen’s girlfriend Sall Schaefer said kids would drag their parents to look at the...
Man known for iconic holiday displays dies falling off ladder decorating home
The couple said they plan to give some money to their church, buy a larger home and buy a new...
“He thought I was going to tell him I was pregnant.” Woman tells husband she won $2M instead

Latest News

‘Handle with Care’ program helps Ky. schools and law enforcement keep kids safe
‘Handle with Care’ program helps Ky. schools and law enforcement keep kids safe
Police are searching for a missing London teen.
London Police searching for missing teen
Fans from all walks of life take part in UK homecoming tailgate
WATCH | Fans from all walks of life take part in UK homecoming tailgate
Police connect with Richmond through ‘Faith and Blue’ event
WATCH | Police connect with Richmond through ‘Faith and Blue’ event