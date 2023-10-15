Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Two injured in apartment fire

Fire
Fire(KTTC)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people have been taken to the hospital with critical injuries after an apartment fire Sunday in Lexington.

Firefighters were called out to the 800 block of Malabu Drive around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a structure fire.

Flames were contained to one unit in the building.

More than 20 emergency vehicles were dispatched to the blaze.

Investigators are on-scene trying to determine what caused the fire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have died in a crash in Montgomery County.
Two dead in Montgomery County crash
Police investigating shooting.
Man hurt in Lexington shooting
Court Days is one of the longest running festivals in the state.
Kentucky’s oldest festival underway in Mount Sterling
Jeff Omen’s girlfriend Sall Schaefer said kids would drag their parents to look at the...
Man known for iconic holiday displays dies falling off ladder decorating home
The couple said they plan to give some money to their church, buy a larger home and buy a new...
“He thought I was going to tell him I was pregnant.” Woman tells husband she won $2M instead

Latest News

This artist's rendering shows OSIRIS-REx spacecraft descending towards asteroid Bennu to...
UK Astronomer breaks down specifics of asteroid discovery
Officials in McCreary County are investigating skeletal remains found on Saturday.
Skeletal remains found in McCreary County
‘Handle with Care’ program helps Ky. schools and law enforcement keep kids safe
‘Handle with Care’ program helps Ky. schools and law enforcement keep kids safe
Police are searching for a missing London teen.
London Police searching for missing teen