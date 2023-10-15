Two injured in apartment fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people have been taken to the hospital with critical injuries after an apartment fire Sunday in Lexington.

Firefighters were called out to the 800 block of Malabu Drive around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a structure fire.

Flames were contained to one unit in the building.

More than 20 emergency vehicles were dispatched to the blaze.

Investigators are on-scene trying to determine what caused the fire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

