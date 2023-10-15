Two injured in apartment fire
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people have been taken to the hospital with critical injuries after an apartment fire Sunday in Lexington.
Firefighters were called out to the 800 block of Malabu Drive around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a structure fire.
Flames were contained to one unit in the building.
More than 20 emergency vehicles were dispatched to the blaze.
Investigators are on-scene trying to determine what caused the fire.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
